Kenya signs MoUs for cooperation with Djibouti

Kenya and Djibouti have signed four memoranda of understanding on different areas with the aim of deepening bilateral ties.

In a statement, the two nations signed an MOU to facilitate cooperation in the field of energy development.

The agreement entails sharing technical skills, techniques, experiences, information, documentation, knowledge, and materials between the parties through reciprocal participation, focusing on geothermal development.

Speaking during the signing in at Djibouti, President William Ruto said: “In line with this, I am grateful to my esteemed counterpart, Omar Guelleh, for expediting the negotiation process, facilitating the establishment of necessary infrastructure and equipment, and initiating the implementation of the proposed Hanle Garabbayyis project.”

Under the project, the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN) will drill two geothermal wells in Djibouti.

President Ruto noted that KENGEN has already fulfilled phase one of the contract with the Office Djiboutien De Development De Energie Geothermique (ODDEG) and successfully drilled one geothermal well in the Galla Le Koma project’s initial phase.

Kenya and Djibouti also signed an MOU on Technical Cooperation in the Development of Youth Affairs and the Arts, which establishes a collaboration framework in the development of modern state-of-the-art facilities in the fields of sports and arts.

Additionally, the two countries will have a mutual cooperation in the Foreign Service Academy.

Regular consultations and cooperation in the educational and scientific areas will be conducted within the framework of agreed program activities.

Lastly, they signed an MOU to collaborate in the field of tourism.

This agreement will strengthen exchanges and partnerships between our two countries, promote sustainable tourism development, and enhance our tourism assets.