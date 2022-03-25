Kenya signs pact with Huawei on ICT talent development

The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of ICT and Chinese Technologies giant Huawei has have entered into another partnership to instill skills in Information, Communications, and Technology.

The latest pact paves way for additional cooperation between Huawei and the Kenyan government in developing ICT infrastructure and elevating ICT skills in the country.

Already, the company and the Ministry have rolled out a program where over 1,500 civil servants have so far benefitted from advanced training on ICT technologies.

The Letter of Intent (LOI) signed on Friday by ICT and Innovation Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Public Affairs Huawei Technologies Kenya Company Limited Ms. Fiona Pan, targets to train at least 19, 700 people, among them civil servants, undergraduates and youths on talent development and is set to run for three years at Huawei Kenya Engineering Training Academy.

“Huawei has been committed to not only building the ICT infrastructure in Kenya but also nurturing local ICT talent,” the Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Kenya Will Meng said

“We appreciate the commitment and support provided by Huawei not only in contributing to developing Kenya’s ICT infrastructure but also in elevating ICT skills across various levels focusing on beginner, intermediate and advanced training on ICT technologies.” ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said

In the program, 200 high-level advanced ICT experts and 5,000 ICT technical experienced professionals, 2,500 civil servants, and 12,000 graduates, students, and youth across the country will benefit from the training.

The signing took place during the graduation ceremony of Civil Servants Trained by Huawei Technologies Limited. A total of 375 civil servants drawn from public service and State Corporation graduated with technical and non-technical awards.

Speaking at the event, Mucheru noted the training is important given that the skills to be acquired by the civil servants will help complement their efforts to work across sectors and especially enhance service delivery in the public sector.

He noted that the rapid growth in ICT, digital transformation, and the transition into the digital economy will require everyone to have essential digital skills as well as advanced ICT skills.

“We look forward to developing ICT experts and professionals not only within the civil service but also within academia and learning institutions,” said Mucheru.

“In recognition of the role of technology in achieving Vision 2030, the government pledged to strengthen technical capabilities by emphasizing technological learning at all levels,” The CS added

Huawei’s Meng indicated that through the partnerships with institutions of higher learning and government agencies they have managed to transfer knowledge through various technical and non-technical courses to civil servants.

“The virtual training sessions for civil servants were designed to provide the participants with the latest knowledge on (ICT) trends, e-government, smart city, Internet of Things, and cyber security,” said Meng.

According to the Huawei CEO, the company has reached 16 counties and 70 government agencies and public institutions across the country in its mission to expand adoption of latest technologies.