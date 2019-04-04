Kenya, Somalia governments agree to resend envoys

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma says Kenya and Somalia have agreed to resend their envoys as first steps towards normalizing relations between the two countries following a protracted dispute over a maritime boundary.

The resolve came after a bilateral meeting between Juma and her counterpart from Somalia, Ahmed Issa Awad on outstanding issues between Kenya and Somalia.

Juma said on twitter, the meeting particularly addressed concerns arising out of the London conference of 7th February 2019.

She said they reaffirmed a strong desire to normalize relations and agreed, as a first step, to have Kenya’s Ambassador to Somalia, Lucas Tumbo to return to his station and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Nur to return to Nairobi.

“We reaffirmed our strong desire to normalise relations and agreed, as a first step, to have our ambassadors return to station,” said CS Juma.

The dispute over a maritime boundary escalated in 2014 when Somalia sued Kenya at the International Court of Justice. The case is yet to be determined.

On February 16th, Kenya’s ambassador to Somalia Retired General Lucas Tumbo was summoned for urgent consultations after the country auctioned off the blocks in London.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Macharia Kamau in a statement noted the auction took place on February 7 this year in London.

Ambassador Kamau termed the auction as an illegal grab of the country’s resources which amounts to an act of aggression against Kenyan sovereignty.

