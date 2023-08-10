The government of Kenya and Somalia Wednesday signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement at Transcom House, Nairobi.

The agreement allows designated airlines of each Contracting Party to operate 7 weekly frequencies for passenger flights on specified routes as set out in the schedule of routes annexed to the ASA, while designated cargo flights may operate unlimited frequencies.

Similarly it also been agreed that the Civil Aviation Authorities of the Contracting Parties shall cooperate in the enhancement of mutual engagements in the field of civil aviation, capacity building, personnel training and experience sharing.

During the signing in the Somalia government was represented by the Country’s Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Fardowsa Osman Egal while Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen represented Kenya.

The Agreement will be implemented administratively pending its full entry into force on the date of the last notification through diplomatic notes by one Contracting Party to the other upon fulfillment of internal legal procedures as per the Treaty Making and Ratification Act of 2012.