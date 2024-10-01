Kenya, South Korea celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, cementing mutual economic, cultural partnerships

Kenya and South Korea have marked a major milestone in their bilateral relations, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties that have fostered strong cooperation across various sectors, including trade, technology, education, and culture.

This landmark anniversary was commemorated on October 1 and 2, during a high-profile event held at JW Marriott in Nairobi, bringing together senior government representatives from both countries to reflect on the achievements and outline future cooperation.

The event, attended by more than 300 delegates, also attracted industry professionals, international corporations, and development agencies from Kenya and Korea.

Hosted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya, Sung-jun Yeo, the event attracted key figures from the Kenyan government, including officials from the Ministries of Energy, Water, and Agriculture and prominent business leaders.

Top Kenyan officials present included Principal Secretary Investments Promotion Hassan Abubakar and his counterpart from the State Department of ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Tanui.

“It is truly a meaningful way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Kenya,” the Ambassador said.

“Today, we begin a new chapter- we are embarking on the next 60 years. I believe that you will be valuable partners in driving the new Korea-Kenya shared efforts.”

The celebration underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and highlighted the growing role of South Korean companies in Kenya’s economic landscape.

The event aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Kenya and South Korea in various industries such as Water, Agriculture, Energy, and Technology.

“During the past six decades, Korea and Kenya have advanced together in a variety of fields; the political, economic, social, and cultural areas,” the Ambassador said.

On his part, ICT PS said the event was critical since it offered both countries a platform to reflect on the progress, “we have made together while also looking to the future of our bilateral relations.”

The Principal Secretary said Kenya had reaped big from the bilateral relations, and more so in the areas of ICT, Science and Infrastructure development.

The Kenya-South Korea relationship, which began in 1964, has grown significantly over the decades, with both countries collaborating in areas critical to their economic growth.

The partnership has seen Kenya benefit from South Korea’s expertise in technology, infrastructure, and education, while South Korea has found Kenya to be a strategic partner in East Africa, especially in trade and investment.

South Korea has also been instrumental in supporting Kenya’s infrastructure development and scientific advancements.

One of the most notable collaborations is the establishment of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KENYA-AIST), modeled after Korea’s own KAIST, a globally renowned institution that played a pivotal role in South Korea’s economic rise.

KENYA-AIST is set to be unveiled later this year and is expected to become a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation, serving as a catalyst for Kenya’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.

“It will be integral to nurturing the next generation of Kenyan innovators and scientists , fostering an environment of knowledge transfer between our two nations,” PS Tanui said.

In addition to educational collaboration, several large-scale infrastructure projects are ongoing between the two countries.

These include the development of the Bus Rapid Transit Line 5 in Nairobi, the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for the capital, the dualing of the 78km Machakos Junction-Emali Road, water supply and sanitation projects for Konza Technopolis, and the Vaccine Production Project.

PS Tanui said the Konza Technopolis will drive job creation and position Kenya as a leader in the digital content industry across Africa, “contributing significantly to the creative economy.”

These projects demonstrate the breadth of South Korea’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s sustainable development goals.

On his part, PS Abubakar hailed the relationship between Kenya and Korea, saying it has been “strong and fruitful, with trade being one of the key pillars of our bilateral relationship.”

“We are devoted to boosting areas such as agro-processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, technology and the blue economy, and we understand the necessity of developing industries that are both competitive and sustainable,” the Investments Promotion Principal Secretary added.

Trade between Kenya and South Korea has seen a significant increase in recent years.

According to the Kenya Economic Survey 2023, the value of imports from South Korea rose sharply from Sh22.3 billion in 2021 to Sh50.2 billion in 2022, driven largely by increased imports of kerosene-type jet fuel and other critical industrial goods.

Kenya’s exports to South Korea also saw an uptick, growing from Sh3.9 billion to Sh6.1 billion over the same period, with key exports including coffee, titanium ore, and scrap copper.

Kenya is already home to major South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics, Hyundai, Daewoo, and Korea Telecom.

The Nairobi event saw further discussions aimed at increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from South Korea, with Kenya positioning itself as an attractive investment destination due to its strategic location, skilled workforce, and stable business environment.

The celebration event in Nairobi included business-to-business (B2B) meetings and panels that showcased the products and services of leading Korean companies to Kenyan buyers, providing a platform for increased trade and collaboration.