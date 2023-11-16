Kenya-South Korea joint economic committee to enhance trade

The relationship between Kenya and South Korea continues to get stronger on the diplomatic, trade and business fronts.

The ties are set to go a notch higher following an agreement by President William Ruto and President Yoon Suk Yeol to set up a Joint Economic Committee.

It will fast-track the areas of cooperation agreed on during President Ruto’s visit to South Korea last year.

They are the Konza Digital City, the Nairobi Intelligent Transport Project and a capacity building programme in vaccine production in Nairobi.

Presidents Ruto and Yoon spoke on phone earlier on Thursday on the sidelines of the ongoing National Executive Retreat in South C, Nairobi.

Kenya and South Korea are strong democracies that hold regular and competitive elections.

Consequently, the two countries will co-host the Third Summit of Democracy for the Future in Nairobi in March 2024.

The two leaders also discussed the forthcoming Korea-Africa Summit to be held in June next year, which President Ruto confirmed Kenya’s attendance.

On South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Expo, a global fair whose theme is “Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards A Better Future”, Kenya committed to work with South Korea and others for the success of the event.