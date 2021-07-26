Kenya, South Sudan waive visa requirements for citizens

Kenya and South Sudan Monday waived visa requirements for citizens wishing to visit the two countries.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau said the waiver of visa requirements takes effect immediately.

“The Republic of Kenya has waived the requirement of obtaining a visa to enter Kenya for the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan who hold a valid Passport issued by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan,” he said.

“This waiver of visa requirement for citizens of the Republic of South Sudan takes effect immediately from the date of this press release,” he added.

Further, in line with Article 10 the EAC Common Market Protocol, workers from the two Partner States will also be allowed to accept employment within the territory of each other.

He said the visa waiver demonstrates the strong partnership and cooperation between the Republic of Kenya and the Government of the Republic of South Sudan.

It will also enhance cultural ties and strengthen the economy of both Partner States by encouraging free movement of persons and labour which are key pillars in the integration of the East African Community.

Kenya and South Sudan are expected to sign an agreement to this effect in the near future.

According to PS Ambassador Macharia Kamau, the move is in adherence to the Provisions of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community, and the Protocol on the Establishment of the East African Community Common Market (The Common Market Protocol) on Free Movement of labour and Persons for the citizens of Partner States, that was adopted by Partner States on 20th November 2009, and in furtherance of the warm and cordial relations between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of South Sudan.