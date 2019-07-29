Kenya Sportsmen/women celebrated in Day of Champions

The 2018/2019 Jockey Club season came to a close with the last round, held Sunday at Ngong Race Course being dedicated to Kenya’s famed sports heroes.

The 8th and final race was won by Horse Lady Eccles with Jockey Le. Sercombe.

Multiple swimming record holder Jason Dunford said the gesture helps in preserving history.

In some of the results La Chacha won the Jason Dunford handicap ahead of Romeo Foxtrot and Kidnap who were ranked second and third respectively.

Jockey Club of Kenya Director Joseph Muya says the industry has the potential of rivaling Africa’s market leaders if supported by the government.

Muya, an experienced horse trainer wants the government to engage stakeholders in unlocking the potential the industry holds.

Horse races

Horse races vary widely in format and many countries have developed their own particular traditions around the sport.

Variations include restricting races to particular breeds, running over obstacles, running over different distances, running on different track surfaces and running in different gaits.

While horses are sometimes raced purely for sport, a major part of horse racing’s interest and economic importance is in the gambling associated with it, an activity that in 2008 generated a worldwide market worth around US$115 billion.

Horse racing has a long and distinguished history and has been practised in civilizations across the world since ancient times.

Archaeological records indicate that horse racing occurred in Ancient Greece, Babylon, Syria, and Egypt. It also plays an important part of myth and legend, such as the contest between the steeds of the god Odin and the giant Hrungnir in Norse mythology

The 2019/2010 season expected to feature 40 races kicks off in October.