Kenya squash rackets holds the Parklands Open 2022

The Parkland Open Squash Tournament which attracted a ray of athletes with players from countries like Nigeria and Zambia taking part came to its culmination after seven days of action at the Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi.

The event is one of many to come as the Association embarks on a journey to revamp the level of activity and popularity of the sport.

“We have been preparing for this tournament for about four months now and most players came in well-equipped and ready to compete. It has been a long time since we organized any events and therefore, we made the tournament an open call to all players’ both experienced as well as beginners or anyone else interested in trying so that no one is locked out.” said Coach Prince

The highlight of the event, as noted by many, was the young Aarna Maldi who is currently ranked top seed in the girls under 18 junior categories. Aarna who was able to reach the quarter finals of the Parklands Open is optimistic of making the Kenyan team trials for Commonwealth Games which are to be held at a later date.

“I have been practicing well for this tournament and happy to have made it to the quarter finals in the ladies category. I am going to give it my all at the national trials and knowing the level of competition is going to be tougher than it has been here and I have set my eyes on making it to Birmingham. I think it’s good that more sponsors have come up to support this event and I believe this helps tremendously in promoting Squash in the country”, Aarna noted.

The Association is also looking to use such tournaments to expose players and increase their experience levels, that would play a pivotal role in growing the standards of squash as well as be used as preparation for upcoming global and continental Competitions.

The main purpose of this tournament was to help select players for national senior and junior teams with an aim to build a stronger team towards the Commonwealth Games coming up in July followed by the African Youth Games which are slated for August in Cairo, Egypt.