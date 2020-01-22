Kenya steps up surveillance amid Coronavirus fears

Kenya has heightened surveillance at all ports of entry and screening of passengers for new Coronavirus which has so far infected at least 440 people and killed nine in China.

The Ministry of Health has issued an alert to all the 47 counties. “The Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance at all ports of entry and screening of passengers for coronavirus. An alert has also been sent to all 47 counties through the directors of health Governors to widen efforts”, Dr. Patrick Amoth the acting director-general told journalists.

The World Health Organization is set to meet to determine whether the outbreak should be categorised as an international health emergency.

Chinese authorities have advised people to stop travel into and out of Wuhan, the city at the centre of a new virus that has killed nine people.

The new virus has spread from Wuhan to several Chinese provinces as well as the US, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Experts have warned that Kenya is at risk of an outbreak if travel inflows from the Asian country continue.

Kenya Airways is operating a non-stop flight twice a week between Nairobi and Guangzhou.

Statistics show that the number of international visitors through all points of entry in 2019 shot up to 2.05 million compared to 2018 when arrivals stood at 2.03 million.

What is Coronavirus

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals.

In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new Chinese coronavirus, a cousin of the SARS virus, has infected hundreds since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December.

A Chinese Scientist who first decoded the virus, says it likely started in an animal and spread to humans. Viruses can spread from human contact with animals.

When it comes to human-to-human transmission of the viruses, often it happens when someone comes into contact with the infected person’s secretions. Doctors can relieve symptoms by prescribing pain or fever medication.

US health experts say a room humidifier or a hot shower can help with a sore throat or cough. Drink plenty of fluids, get rest and sleep as much as possible.

Symptoms

According to the WHO, the new coronavirus causes fever, fatigue, sore throat and dry cough in the early stages of the disease. As the illness progresses, patients may experience difficulty breathing.

But these symptoms – similar to many other respiratory diseases – are what make it so difficult to control.

The virus was initially described by Chinese authorities as a new strain of pneumonia but was later confirmed to be a novel coronavirus.