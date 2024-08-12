Kenya strengthens Mpox preparedness and response

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is endemic to forested areas of East, Central, and West Africa. A Kenyan truck driver who contracted the disease has since recovered.

Kenya is ramping up its preparedness and response to Mpox.

Although only one confirmed case has been reported in the country, the Ministry of Health has activated Public Health Emergency Operation Centres across the country.

A truck driver who recently contracted the disease has since recovered. However, the rise in cases across other parts of Africa has spurred calls for increased vigilance.

Dr. Patrick Amoth Monday chaired a stakeholders meeting emphasising the urgency of decisive action and robust partnerships.

Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Amoth highlighted the critical importance of early intervention to prevent a wider outbreak.

During the meeting, the focus was on enhancing Kenya’s national response strategy to Mpox. Dr. Amoth outlined key measures, including rapid laboratory testing, community engagement, infection prevention control, and comprehensive case management.

He also underscored the importance of monitoring points of entry to control any potential spread of the disease.

Dr. Amoth urged all partners to collaborate in strengthening Kenya’s preparedness, stressing that proactive measures are essential for safeguarding public health and ensuring economic stability.

“Taking action now is essential to protect our population and prevent a potential outbreak,” he stated.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Sultan Matendechero, who called for proper coordination and communication, and Dr. Grace Ikahu, Director of Public Health, among other key stakeholders.