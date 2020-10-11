Kenya striker Michael Olunga takes Japan league by storm

VIACliff Riang'a
7

Currently in Japan, 3 things are guaranteed: death, taxes and a Michael Olunga goal in the J1 League. The Kenyan and Kashiwa Reysol forward is turning heads in the league, breaking record after record with his goal scoring prowess.

The 26-year-old, has taken the league by storm, scoring goals for fun. His 21 goals in 20 matches so far this season sees him top the goal scoring chat and a top contender for the Golden Boot. He has created a chasm between him and the second joint top scorer; Brazilian Everaldo and Japanese Yu Kobayashi who have scored 12 league goals.

Olunga’s team lies 6th on the log, 3 points adrift of the champion’s league places and it is all courtesy of his goals. To put it into perspective, he has scored half the teams goals(42). Mind you, it is his goals that earned them promotion this season.

“The lanky forward is currently not short of confidence; a striker is a merchant of goals, but the most important aspect is that he has gained experience from his previous teams, which he is now putting into practice and, he has now matured.” Says Ex Kenyan international Maurice Sunguti.

Olunga with legendary Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta.

Arguably, the experience gained from playing in the Spanish La Liga has served him well. He has the advantage of height, speed and control. Hopefully now, he is ready for the big stage.

“I would urge him to keep focus, aim higher-maybe a club in Europe and, guard himself against negative influences that might affect his career.” Sunguti added.

One person who could do with his goals, is Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi as he aims to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. Olunga scored 3 goals in the last outing and he can only hope that he extrapolates his red-hot league form to the national side.

