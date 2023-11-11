Kenya successfully  defends Elgon Cup title in Kisumu

The national rugby 15’s team Simbas retained their Elgon Cup title after beating Uganda 20-13 to win their 13th crown at Jomo Kenyatta Grounds,Kisumu.

Kenya posted an aggregate score of 40-24 after losing the first leg 20-21 last weekend in Kampala.The first leg also counted as the title match for the Victoria Cup.

The Elgon Cup was returning for the first time in three years when Kenya posted a 16-5 win to win the trophy.

Uganda was hoping to clinch their first Elgon Cup title since 2015 while Kenya has now won a totyal of 13 titles of the tournament that started in 2004.

John Kubu’s penalty and Elkeans Musonye’s opening try gave Kenya a 10-3 half time lead. Kenya coached Jerome Parwaters never looked back and despite Uganda’s efforts to comeback into the encounter late on ,Simba’s held on to clinch the victory.

Meanwhile the national women’s team, Lionesses mauled Uganda She Cranes 87-3 to seal their seventh Elgon Cup title.