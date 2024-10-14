Kenya suffers defeat against Cameroon in AFCON 2025 qualifier

Kenya’s hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 received a blow after succumbing to a narrow 0-1 defeat against Cameroon in a group J qualifier played Monday in Namboole Stadium,Kampala.

Kenya sought to avenge the first leg 1-4 thrashing last week and managed to contain the five time Africa Champions in the opening 45 minutes.

Cameroon however engageda a second gear and broke the deadlock through a sumptuous free kicjk struck by Boris Enow in the 63rd minute.

It was a game of rare chances as Kenya rarely threatened and came closest in the 74th minute through a free kick that failed to hit the target.

The defeat leaves Kenya in a precarious position in their attempt to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations since they are now ranked third with four points from four matches.

Cameroon maintained their leadership with 10 points while Zimbabwe who play Namibia later on Monday are placed second 5 points adrift.Namibia is bottom pointless after three rounds.

Kenya will seek to put its qualification back on track when the qualifiers resume in November with encounters against Namibia on November 11th and Namibia on 19th.

Two top teams will qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled in Morocco.