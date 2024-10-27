Kenya suffers defeat against South Sudan in CHAN qualifier

The national soccer team, Harambee Stars lost 2-0 to South Sudan in their first leg Africa Nations Championship,CHAN, qualifier played Sunday in Juba.

Ezbon Malish handed South Sudan the lead in the 50th minute before Yohana Juba scored the second 16 minutes later.

Kenya will be seeking to overturn the deficit in the return leg scheduled Sunday in Kampala,Uganda.

The winner of the two legged tie will face either Rwanda or Djibouti in the final round of the qualifiers slated December.

Kenya alongside her East Africa neighbors Tanzania and Uganda will co host the 2025 CHAN.