Kenya, Suriname to deepen trade relations

Food security, environmental conservation and trade are some of the key areas that Kenya and Suriname are exploring in their pursuit of deepening bilateral ties.

In a joint press briefing, Suriname’s Foreign Minister Yldiz Beighle lauded Kenya’s anti-logging and plastic bags ban saying it was a step in the right direction to boosting environmental conservation.

Kenya is keen to export more agricultural products and human resource to the South American country.

Relations between Kenya and Suriname are relatively new, forged after President Dési Bouterse’s private visit last month.

During the visit, the two presidents discussed areas trade, investment and human resource exchange that could help deepen bilateral ties.

Environmental conservation, blue economy and the Big 4 Agenda are areas identified for collaboration between Kenya and the South American nation.

During the on Wednesday, the two top diplomats announced the scrapping of visas for Kenyans traveling to Suriname.

The two countries are also exploring Kenya Airways starting direct flights to Suriname.