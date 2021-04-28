Kenya suspends passenger flights from India for two weeks

The Kenyan government has suspended all flights to and from India for 14 days.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the National Response Committee (NERC) arrived at the decision after deliberations following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in India.

” The Committee observed the dire events in India and noted the increasing surge of COVID-19 infections in the country. The Committee empathized with the situation and through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with the Government of India in dealing with situation. The Committee regretted the events nonetheless and given the obtaining situation, resolved to suspend all passenger flights in and out of the country for a period of 14 days subject to review.” He said

The suspension takes effect on Saturday midnight meaning passengers travelling to or arriving from India have only 72 hours to do so.

He said passengers arriving from India within 72 hours will undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests and will be required to take 14 days quarantine on arrival.

” All passengers arriving from India within these 72 hours shall be subjected to rapid antigen testing upon arrival at our ports of entry and shall be required to strictly observe a 14-day quarantine period that will be closely monitored by our health Officials.” He added

He however said cargo flights from India will remain in service subject to observation of transport protocols.

Kagwe, however, said Kenya empathises with India during this difficult time and pledged to support the Asian country in dealing with the situation.

India has recorded 18,160,747 cases of COVID-19 so far with 202,107 deaths.