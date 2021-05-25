Kenya, Sweden reaffirm excellent and long-standing ties

Kenya and Sweden have re-affirmed the excellent and long-standing ties existing between the two countries both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

This is after Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Amb. Raychelle Omamo and Minister for International Development Co-operation of the Kingdom of Sweden Olsson Fridh held fruitful discussions Tuesday at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs offices in Nairobi.

On bilateral cooperation, the Swedish Minister announced that the Swedish Government recently adopted a new development strategy for Kenya for the period 2021-2025 and intends to continue working with Kenya on issues concerning gender equality, climate change and other environment related strategies, urban development as well as democracy and human rights.

The two Ministers also agreed to establish a joint Technical and Economic Cooperation with a view to enhance bilateral trade and investments between the two countries and to implement development cooperation in a more structured way.

They also agreed on the need for increased exchanges at various levels as a catalyst to deepening relations between the two countries.

The Ministers discussed the current situation in the region and the refugee situation and agreed to encourage dialogue amongst parties in conflict given Kenya’s important role in the region as a promoter of peace and security, and globally through its seat on the UN Security Council.

During the discussion, the two countries pledged to maintain the close relationship in the multilateral arena so as to most effectively manage global challenges and opportunities.

Kenya and Sweden have many shared priorities, especially in the area of trade and investment, gender, agriculture, water and sanitation, urban development, health, energy, environment, climate, oceans and global equitable access to vaccines.