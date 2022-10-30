Kenya T-20 Cricket Premier League set for February 2023

The inaugural Kenya T20 Premier league is set to be held between 6th -23rd February at Nairobi Gymkhana.

The championship which was launched on Sunday by Cricket Kenya is expected to attract over 30 international players featuring for 6 franchise teams.

High profile players who have featured for their countries at global cricket competitions including the world cup are expected to participate in the contest which the organizers termed as a step in rebuilding cricket in Kenya.

The teams will face off in a round-robin format with the top four sides advancing to the semifinals where the ultimate winner is expected to bag Ksh. 1 Million in prize money.

The Organisers committed to holding the tournament which will see a total of 33 matches being played according to the International Cricket Council,ICC, rules and T20 format.