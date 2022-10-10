Kenya, Tanzania agree to work together to improve trade ties

Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to work together to eliminate barriers to cross-border trade.

President William Ruto said he has agreed with President Suluhu Samia on a plan that will spur commerce between the two countries.

He noted that a borderless East African Community (EAC) will foster free movement of goods and services, thereby unlocking the bloc’s economic potential.

“Once Cabinet Secretaries are approved by Parliament, those concerned with EAC issues will meet their Tanzania counterparts to fix the outstanding barriers to pave way for improved business environment,” said President Ruto.

The two countries agreed to start working on a gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa and later reroute to Nairobi.

President Suluhu said respective technocrats have been directed to start working on the implementation of the gas project.

