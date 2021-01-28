Kenya, Tanzania to conduct joint wildlife census

Kenya and Tanzania will conduct a joint cross-border count of rhinos and other large mammals in the shared Mara-Serengeti ecosystem.

The census is one of the resolutions reached by a joint meeting of tourism players from the two countries at the Mara Serena Safari Lodge.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai who is also chairperson of Tourism and Natural Resources Management Committee of the Council of Governors, said the information that will be gathered from the census will establish how many Rhinos there are.

The data will then be used for planning and preparing the management for possible wildlife security and human-wildlife conflict eventualities in the ecosystem.

The aerial census will seek to establish the wildlife population, trends and distribution as well as foster cross-border collaboration on wildlife monitoring and management between the two East African countries.

The workshop facilitated by the European Union was attended by senior managers and directors from Tanzania National Parks, Kenya Wildlife Services, and Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority.