Kenya, Tanzania to lead Africa’s medical oxygen revolution with new facilities

UK-Funded Unitaid and partners have launched a groundbreaking initiative to boost access to medical oxygen in sub-Saharan Africa through the first-ever regional manufacturing program.

This week, the UK-funded global health agency announced a US$22 million investment to support three oxygen manufacturers in Kenya and Tanzania.

The program, which will focus on East and Southern Africa, aims to increase medical oxygen production by 300 per cent and lower costs by up to 27 per cent, making this vital resource more affordable for healthcare systems across the region.

The new production facilities in Kenya and Tanzania will enable treatment for thousands of additional patients each month.

The initiative is a significant step towards addressing the oxygen shortages that have long plagued many health facilities in Africa, particularly during times of critical need such as respiratory pandemics.

Harry Kimtai, Kenya’s Principal Secretary of Health, expressed the Ministry’s enthusiasm, noting that the program would significantly enhance Kenya’s drive toward universal health coverage.

“Kenya’s healthcare system relies on uninterrupted access to products like medical oxygen,” he said, highlighting the importance of this initiative in ensuring nationwide availability.

Dr. Philippe Duneton, Executive Director of Unitaid, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative, calling it a transformative step for oxygen access in Africa.

“Oxygen is essential for saving lives, yet many facilities struggle to provide it. With this effort, we are turning oxygen from a luxury into a basic right,” he said.

Eduarda Mendonca-Gray, the UK’s Deputy Development Director, praised the collaborative efforts, underlining the life-saving importance of medical oxygen in surgeries, maternal care, and critical emergencies.

She pledged continued UK support to ensure broader accessibility.

The initiative, led by Unitaid in collaboration with the Governments of Kenya and Tanzania, includes partners like the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and PATH.

It is expected to save up to 154,000 lives in the next decade by addressing conditions such as pneumonia, preterm birth complications, and surgical emergencies.

The scalable model is seen as a blueprint for expanding oxygen access across Africa, while also enhancing the region’s preparedness for future pandemics.

The project aligns with broader efforts, including the Africa CDC’s initiatives to boost local production of essential health products, aiming to strengthen health security across the continent.