Kenya, Tanzania to resolve 34 trade disputes by December

Kenya and Tanzania have set a December deadline to resolve 34 trade disputes highlighted by the business communities from the two countries in June this year.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo has said the two countries have further agreed to cooperate on higher education, science, and technology, political and diplomatic consultations as well as the demarcation of the international border.

The meeting comes on the backdrop of a frosty diplomatic and trade relations between East Africa Community’s two largest economies which have affected free movement of people, goods, and services.

The diplomatic spat between the two countries has also undermined the implementation of the East African community trade agreement and African Continental Free Trade Area.

In June this year Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu and President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to set up a joint Commission Committee to iron out disputes hindering trade.

Trade between Kenya and Tanzania has been slowing since 2014 when Kenyan exports to Tanzania stood at Kshs. 65 billion and in 2015 when imports from Tanzania peaked at Kshs. 79.4 billion.

The two countries have engaged in a tit for tat tax war that has made cross-border trade untenable.

CS Omamo said Kenya and Tanzania have agreed to eliminate and resolve some trade disputes.

During the 4th session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation, Kenya and Tanzania deliberated on how to unlock barriers preventing trade between the two East African nations.

The two Countries Kenya have agreed to resolve 30 out of 64 challenges facing bilateral relations and hampering trade by December 2021.

Nairobi and Dar have also signed MOUs on diplomatic consultation, higher education and demarcation of international borders which is expected to strengthen and enhance cooperation between the two countries.