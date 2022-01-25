Kenya target innovative approaches boost trade

Kenya is banking on innovations to realize sustainability in trade expansion and industrialization that are expected to anchor recovery from Covid disruptions.

Industrialization and Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina has said this strategy aims at building and supporting the capacity of local enterprises to meet Kenya’s demand so as to minimize the impact of global supply chain disruption.

According to the 24th edition of the Kenya Economic Update by the World Bank, “From Recovery to Better Jobs,” growth has been supported by rebounds in industry and, especially, services.

With Overall economic performance expected to rebound to about 4.9% this year and next year, Kenya is focusing on self-sufficiency and an exports-led economic recovery as well as attracting investments, especially in the digital and services sector to help accelerating adoption of technology.

Local enterprises, including the Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), are reinventing themselves to fill the gap left by the disruption of global supply chain that starved manufacturers of key raw materials and supplies, which negatively affected output.

CS Maina added that there are efforts to use technological innovations to address other challenges the country has been grappling with such as drought, flooding, and pest invasions.

She said there is need to address the socio-economic gap that feeds the digital divide.

Maina made the remarks during the World Trade Organization panel discussion on the role of trade in developing countries’ road to recovery, held virtually.