Kenya targets 10M children in expanded school feeding program

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos Ogamba, Thursday highlighted the Ministry’s ambitious goal to increase the number of children benefiting from the school feeding program from the current 2.5 million to 10 million daily through strategic partnerships.

Speaking during a meeting with a World Food Programme (WFP) delegation led by Country Representative Lauren Landis, CS Ogamba emphasized that collaboration with partners like WFP is vital to the success of this initiative.

He noted that the government, under the leadership of President William Ruto and with the support of First Lady Rachael Ruto, is on track to expand the program to ensure no child goes hungry while at school.

Ogamba underscored that school feeding programs have far-reaching impacts beyond food provision, enhancing children’s health, concentration, and retention in school.

WFP Representative Landis commended the Ministry for its leadership and confirmed WFP’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s efforts by mobilizing international resources.

She also praised the Cabinet Secretary for being selected to host the Universal School Meals Summit in October, bringing global attention to Kenya’s leadership in school feeding programs.

Also present at the meeting were PS for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, and NACONEK CEO, Harun Yussuf.