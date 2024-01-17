Kenya targets increased global viewership for 2024 Safari Rally

Organisers for the 2024 World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya are targeting to surpass global broadcast viewership numbers, aiming to hit the 100 million mark for the March 28 to 31 competition that will be the third round of the 2024 World Rally Championship series.

And given that it will be run over the Easter holidays, organisers expect the biggest fan turnout since the rally’s return to the global circuit three years ago.

In 2022, the WRC Safari Rally recorded a global viewership of about 80 million with media reports from last year’s competition still awaited.

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Namwamba set the ball rolling by formally unveiling the core team that “will ensure the delivery of a superb and memorable event once again.”

The team is led by legendary Kenyan rally driver Jim Kahumbura who serves as Event Director.

“We have selected a great team that includes experienced and young officials for this important event. The Safari Rally has had an immense impact in the Kenyan heritage and we pride ourselves as a nation with this championship,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

“I would like the team to harmoniously work together and create an atmosphere for fellow countrymen and women to sample the taste of the rally,” said Namwamba who also expressed his appreciation of the fast-developing motorsport space in Kenya.

“From karting to buggies, there’s incredible talent in the Kenyan motorsport ecosystem – please deliver an incredible event,” Namwamba urged the management team, also announcing that there will be a revamped social and alternative media delivery to drum up support for the rally.

The CS noted that the “Hustlers’ Bazaar” initiative launched last year will be amplified this year to give a formidable platform to local traders and artistes to enjoy benefits of the WRC Safari Rally stage.

The sports ministry will also unveil a solid merchandising and marketing programme to take advantage of the safari’s iconic status.

A significant shift takes place at the 2024 WRC Safari Rally Kenya with the return to the traditional Easter date, having been staged in June in the latest editions.

The change is anticipated to take the Kenyan round a higher notch in terms of atmosphere due to the Easter Holidays which means more spectators will make it to Naivasha to get the lifetime experience of the iconic Safari.

This year’s Safari Rally could also see a change venue for the ceremonial finish podium, awards ceremony and post-event press conference from the Service Park at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) to the end of the Power Stage at the Hells Gate National Park.

The Safari is the third round of the 2024 World Rally Championships after this month’s Rallye Monte (January 25-28) and Rally Sweden (15-18 February) and will start at the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on March 28.

Event Director:

Mr Jim Kahumbura

Assistant Event Director:

Mr Chris Kirwa

Clerk of the Course:

Mr Gurvir Bhabra HSC

Deputy Clerk of the Course:

Mr Onkar Kalsi

Assistant Clerks of the Course:

Mr George Mwangi

Mr Nazir Yakub

Mr George Njoroge

Mr Hudson Ojiambo

Mr Vincent Kaduki

Route Liaison/ Media Safety:

Mr Anwar Sidi

Assistant to Route Liaison:

Ms Tabitha Nashipae

Chief Safety Officer:

Mr Norris Ongalo

Deputy Safety Officer:

Mr Anthony Muchere

Assistant Safety Officer:

Mr Philip Pande

Chief Scrutineer:

Mr Musa Locho

Scrutineers:

Mr Aggrey Techera Okunyanyi

Mr Felix Amu

Mr Joseph Kiget

Chief Medical Officer:

Prof Raj Jutley

Deputy Medical Officer

Dr David Karuri

Assistant Medical Officer:

Dr Denis Kipkemoi Rono

Competitor Relations Officers:

Ms Jenny Dance

Ms Joan Nesbitt

Mr Douglas Makhulo

Chief Controller:

Mr Harjit Sagoo

Assistant Controller:

Mr Sammy Sugut

Chief Timekeeper:

Mr Darash Patel

Assistant Timekeepers:

Ms Catherine Mukabahati

Mr Kizito Makhande

Chief Rescue Officer:

Mr Darshak Patel

Service Park Coordinator:

Mr Joel Muchiri

Deputy Service Park Co-ordinator:

Mr Mark Linus Makhulo

Environmental Officer:

Ms Anna Ogema

National Press Officer:

Mr Elias Makori

Assistant Press Officers:

Mr Vincent Voiyoh

Ms Mary Wavinya