Kenya targets to reform trade industry for growth

Kenya has embarked on a legislative and policy reforms that will spur manufacturing and strengthen the country’s trade competitiveness.

According to Investment, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, despite noted increase in foreign and domestic direct investments, Kenya still faces challenges which drag the country’s investment climate and business environment.

CS Mvurya says these hurdles have seen manufacturing sector gross domestic product contribution decline to 7.6pc from 15pc within a decade.

“We are worried and that’s why we are going out there to ask manufacturers to tell us what are some of the things we can do accelerate these achievements, ” said Mvurya.