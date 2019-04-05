Kenya thrash Tunisia 73-0, face Namibia in Barthes Cup final

The national under-20 rugby team will take on rivals Namibia in the Barthes Cup 2019 final after beating Tunisia 73-0 at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

The national team grounded eleven tries nine of them converted making it the biggest win in years.

Seven minutes after kick off, Captain Bonface Ochieng grounded the first of Chipu’s eleven tries.

Fly-half Dominic Coulson opened up Tunisia’s defence to slice through and offload to supporting player George Maranga who landed Chipu’s third try.

Beldad Ogeta scored two tries in the first half with Coulson adding the three conversions, Chipu taking a 26-0 lead at the breather.

The Kenya under-20 tactician Paul Odera made changes to his team before resuming for the second half.

George Kiryazi played in Coulson who sent the ball wide to find Geoffrey Okwach who raced for the try box, Andrew Matoka’s conversion taking the scores to 33-0.

A brilliant chip and chase by Michele Brighetti resulted in him landing Chipu’s sixth try right under the posts as the crowd went wild in support of Chipu.

Reserve scrumhalf Barry Robinson was next on the scoreboard as he landed Chipu’s 7th try from Kenyan scrum.

Brighetti was the engine behind Okwach’s second try that was followed by tries from George Kiryazi, Beldad Ogeta and George Maranga with Matoka adding all the conversions except the last one by Maranga.

In the other semi-final match, defending champions Namibia thrashed Senegal 45-12 to set up a final clash with Kenya.

Quick first half tries saw Namibia leading 19-7 with Darryl Wellman, Denzo Bruwer, Lincoln Beukes and Darnryl Wellman landing tries for Namibia in the second half.

Senegal and Tunisia will face off in the 3rd and 4th match on Sunday 7th April before Namibia take on Kenya in the 2019 Barthes Cup Final at 4:00pm.