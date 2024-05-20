Kenya to adopt Quality Policy to streamline trade, facilitate better access to foreign markets

Kenya has developed a Quality Policy to guide local enterprises into entrenching sustainable quality improvement practices to enhance their competitiveness in overseas markets.

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said local enterprises were facing challenges in accessing overseas markets due to the absence of a distinct and internationally recognized quality infrastructure.

The Cabinet Secretary, while presiding over this year’s World Metrology Day commemoration in Nairobi Monday said the Quality Policy of Kenya, which her Ministry has drafted, would empower the country to produce goods that are internationally competitive in a sustainable environment.

She explained that once the Policy was enacted, it would not only boost the advancement of the country’s sustainable development agenda but also support the realization of Vision 2030 aspirations of becoming a globally competitive country that offers high quality products to both domestic and international markets while guaranteeing social, environmental, and consumer protection.

Miano further said that the Policy, which is underpinned on the motto “One measure, one standard, one accredited conformity assessment, accepted worldwide”, will promote a quality culture that ensures the protection of consumer rights as per the Constitution of Kenya as well as encourage industries and other organizations to adopt sustainable quality improvement practices in their day-to-day activities.

“This policy is formulated within the framework of the national long-term policy blueprint (the Kenya Vision 2030) and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and is critical in strengthening and coordinating our quality institutions, and transforming Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Miano observed.

The Cabinet Secretary, who was accompanied by the Principal Secretary, State department for Industry, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, emphasized that the basis for fair trade, high-quality products, and development of new technologies and innovations was traceable and reliable measurements and measurement standards.

She noted that there was growing demand for accurate and reliable measurements in the modern world not only in the manufacturing sector and domains of national and international trade, but also in the areas of human health and safety, protection of the environment, communications, and in all fields of science and engineering.

Miano cited metrology and standardization as key pillars of the national quality infrastructure which guarantee high return on investment and assist industries, as well as MSMEs to innovatively improve their processes and guarantee quality and authenticity of their products, consequently making them compliant to the quality of national and international standards.

The Cabinet Secretary praised the work that the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) was playing, as a National Metrology Institute (NMI), to provide leadership and direction in the national traceability of measurements to the International System of Units (SI), and offering calibration services for industrial and trade measurements and other local and international calibration laboratories.

The KEBS also plays a leading role in maintaining national, regional, and international linkages with the relevant bodies, coordinating scientific research and special metrology-based projects, and providing technical training to the industry in measurements, both locally and internationally, is of great significance.

Dr. Mukhwana noted that the country was laying the groundwork for an industrial revolution through the use of standards, metrology and conformity assessment which are tools being deployed by the country to fine-tune its manufacturing processes, making them more efficient and competitive.

The World Metrology Day celebrations which brought together stakeholders in the measurements space was also addressed by the Managing Director of the KEBS Esther Ngari, and the Director of the National Metrology Institute at the KEBS Dr. Henry Rotich.

Ngari observed that this year’s World Metrology Day theme was “sustainability”, and stated that KEBS was taking a lead role in sustainability, which is one of KEBS core values, with Environmental Protection included as one of the key imperatives driving the organization’s 2023 – 2027 Strategic Plan.

The Managing Director said the Bureau was leading the way in developing standards that will inform sustainable growth and development in the country, singling out the E-mobility industry as one of the areas where KEBS was assisting in developing standards for the sector.

KEBS has also put in place technical committees aimed at uniting the industry in developing relevant standards that will guide sustainable development and is looking at adopting 290 standards aimed at mitigating climate change which will mark an increase of relevant climate mitigation standards.

Dr. Rotich who also leads the Metrology, Testing and Research Development at KEBS observed that World Metrology Day had officially become a UNESCO International Day which recognizes the importance of metrology in improving quality of life, enabling international trade, and preserving the environment.

The Director said metrology for sustainability is about promoting responsible resource management and environmental stewardship and called on industries to embrace accurate measurement practices for a more sustainable future.

World Metrology Day, celebrated annually on May 20th, commemorates the signing of the Metre Convention in 1875, a historic treaty that established a global measurement system, the foundation for scientific discovery, industrial advancement, international trade facilitation, and ultimately, a better quality of life while protecting the environment.