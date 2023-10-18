Kenya to attend 2023 G7 summit in Osaka 

Kenya’s Investments, Trade and Industry Minister Rebecca Miano has been invited to participate in the G7 Trade Ministers’ Summit slated for October 28th in Osaka, Japan.

This distinguished conclave brings together international ministers of trade to discuss the promotion of open trade and resilient supply chains.

Recognising Kenya’s pivotal role in the African economic landscape, Japan has extended this invitation to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration on global trade-related matters.

The Outreach Forum, a key component of the G7 Trade Ministers’ Session, serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering mutual understanding and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation.

Adding to the significance of this diplomatic exchange, Minister Miano will also participate in the Japan-Kenya Business Round Table on October 27, 2023.

Featuring an audience of 100 Japanese businesspersons, this Round Table aims at elevating Kenya’s profile as an investment destination.

The event is expected to deepen mutual understanding of business activities in Kenya and to pave the way for future collaborations and new investments.

Minister Miano expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting its importance in building robust diplomatic and trade relations with key global players in favour of Kenya.

She reiterated Kenya’s commitment to creating an equitable trade landscape that benefits both nations, further strengthening their longstanding diplomatic ties.