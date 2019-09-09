Kenya will this week submit a bid to host the 24th edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly slated for the year 2021.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, says Kenya would be leveraging on successes in hosting other global meetings in pitching for the five-day bi-annual meeting.

Morocco and Philippines are the other countries that have expressed interest in hosting the conference.

Since 2013 Kenya has played host to high profile conferences key among them the 2015 Global Entrepreneurship Summit that was attended by the then United States President, Barack Obama; the 10th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference; the 6th Tokyo International Conference on African Development; and, more recently, the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference and the 4th Session of the UN Environment Assembly.

Over 1,000 delegates from over 130 member countries of the United Nations World Tourism Organization are expected at the five-day bi-annual meeting, translating into millions of dollars in foreign revenue for the host country.

Kenya is leveraging on Kenyatta International Convention Center and the Nairobi National Park to win the vote slated for this week.