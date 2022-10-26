Kenya to bolster trade ties with Spain, President Ruto says

President William Ruto on Wednesday rooted for closer trade ties between Kenya and Spain.

Speaking during a meeting with the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain Petro Sanchez, at State House, Nairobi, Dr. Ruto urged Spanish investors to exploit business opportunities in Kenya.

This is the first visit to Kenya by a President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 57 years ago.

President Ruto assured of Kenya’s commitment to increase its cooperation with Spain at bilateral and multilateral levels.

“Kenya welcomes the interest of Spanish companies in various sectors including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, water management, and renewable energy,” said Dr. Ruto.

As part of efforts towards stronger ties between Kenya and Spain, Dr Ruto said the two countries have agreed to develop a permanent dialogue building on common principles and shared values.

“We commit to strengthen economic and investment relations between our countries and appreciate that bilateral flows have shown a very positive growth trend over the last decade,” said Dr Ruto.

During the meeting, three Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of trade, health, and education, were signed by representatives of the two countries.

President Sánchez on his part noted that Africa remains a priority for Spain’s foreign policy.

“We have agreed to develop a broad bilateral agenda, fostering political, economic, and cultural cooperation,” said President Sanchez.

At the same time, the two Heads of State expressed concern over the unfolding global food crisis occasioned by the ongoing drought, saying they welcomed the Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at addressing the global food crisis.

“We express our support and welcome the Black Sea Grain Initiative – among other similar initiatives by Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, aimed at addressing the global food crisis,” said Dr Ruto.

They noted that the two countries share an unequivocal commitment to a rules-based international and multilateral order and to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

“We affirm our support to the United Nations in dealing with global challenges and threats after the painful effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and express our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 agenda,” said Dr Ruto.

They said the two countries would continue to work together in the fight against terrorism, adding that it was the main cause of instability and insecurity at the global level.

