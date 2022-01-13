The Lake Magadi ecosystem is among tourist attractions that Kenya plans to leverage to boost the southern tourism circuit experience for both domestic and international visitors.

The Lake Magadi basin ecosystem boasts of unique tourist attractions such as bird migratory routes, while its saline waters host the graham fish species, only found in Kenya.

Situated 106 kilometers from the Nairobi City center, the Lake Magadi basin ecosystem is a unique and serene destination for nature lovers and those into adventure camping.

The area is endowed with a wide variety of bird species including flamingos and Pelicans.

Co-existence with the birds has led to interventions after a significant number of birds were electrocuted.

Within the lake, you will find the cichlid Alcolapia graham fish, which inhabits the hot, highly alkaline waters of this lake basin and is commonly seen in some of the hot spring pools around the shoreline.

Often tourists deep their feet into the waters and get a free pedicure.

During the dry season, the lake is mainly covered by sodium carbonate hence the popular term “Magadi soda”.

Magadi lies in a catchment of faulted volcanic rocks, north of Tanzania’s Lake Natron and offers a spectacular geographical landscape.

Kenya is banking on such attractions to boost inter-county tourism and open new tourism frontiers.