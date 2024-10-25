Kenya to deploy additional 300 officers to Haiti

Kenya is set to deploy a second contingent of 300 police officers to Haiti to strengthen efforts to counter gang control in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.

The remaining officers are scheduled to depart in early 2025, ahead of a full United Nations mission expected later in the year.

This was announced on Friday by Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi during bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Edward Davis.

The meeting also reviewed Kenya’s progress in stabilizing Haiti.

“The mission has already succeeded in stabilizing critical infrastructure, including the airport, the national hospital, and several vital installations and major roadways throughout Port-au-Prince,” said Mudavadi.

He urged all stakeholders, particularly those who had previously pledged support, and the United Nations, to extend both financial and logistical resources to ensure the mission’s sustained impact, with the ultimate goal of restoring peace and normalcy for the Caribbean nation.

Prime Minister Davis expressed gratitude for Kenya’s assistance with Haiti’s security situation and confirmed that The Bahamas will send 150 officers to support the security mission in Haiti.