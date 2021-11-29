Kenya to eliminate use of solid biomass fuels within 7yrs

The government plans to eliminate Kenya’s reliance on solid biomass fuels by the year 2028 according to Director of Renewable Energy Dan Malango.

Mlango has said the government has developed policies to deal with bio-mass fuels especially in rural areas where over 80% of the households depend on firewood and charcoal as their primary sources of cooking fuel.

Research by Clean Cooking stakeholders indicate that approximately 70% of households in Kenya still use a type of wood stove as either their primary or secondary cookstove, with a greater prevalence of 92% in rural areas.

In Kenya, up to 34% percent of wood fuel harvested is unsustainable, contributing to environmental degradation and climate change.

This corresponds to 64.7% equivalent to 8.1 million households in Kenya using wood as their primary cooking fuel.

It is estimated that complications from Household Air Pollution through inefficient stoves and fuels in claims 21,560 lives annually in Kenya according to a recent study by the Kenya Cooking Sector.

The most affected people are the women and children below the age of 5 who spend most of their time with their mothers.

Stakeholders at the 2ndclean cooking EXPO called for collaborative efforts to accelerate the implementation of clean cooking techniques that are accessible and affordable.

Even though Kenya is targeting the use of modern clean cooking solutions for within seven years, the number of households still using biomass fuel as their primary cooking fuel is alarmingly high.

The Director of Renewable energy Dan Malango has said to achieve this, the government will collaborate with clean cooking sector stakeholders and support the development of appropriate policy frameworks.

He noted the re-introduction of 16 percent VAT on cooking gas and high cost of electricity is watering down efforts to make clean cooking accessible and affordable.

The launch of the Clean cooking week 2021 aligns with Kenya’s commitment to achieving universal clean cooking by 2028 that was announced by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Energy Monica Juma during COP 26 conference in Glasgow Scotland.