Kenya to escalate health partnership with US, Ruto says

The Government will escalate its health partnership with the United States to accelerate its efforts to achieve Universal Healthcare for all, the President has said.

President William Ruto said the aim of the partnership between the two countries could create a healthier and more prosperous future for Kenyans including the local manufacturing of vaccines.

“The United States of America has been Kenya’s true ally in healthcare — from infrastructure, pioneering research to the tackling of infectious diseases. We intend to escalate this journey of partnership, including the local manufacturing of vaccines, for the prosperity of all,” President Ruto said.

The President spoke Monday in Atlanta, Georgia during his visit at the CDC headquarters where he witnessed the signing of MoUs between CDC and Kenya Medical Research Institute, the Ministry of Health and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in developing a Sustainability Roadmap for Kenya’s HIV Programme and the joint proclamation for the operationalisation of the Kenya National Public Health Institute.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who was present during the event noted the operationalisation of the Kenya National Public Health Institute is a commendable effort in strengthening public health infrastructure and collaboration.

“President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) was a significant step towards developing a Sustainability Roadmap for Kenya’s HIV Programme,” PCS Mudavadi said.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto said the partnership between the United States and the Kenyan Government will accelerate efforts to achieve UHC.

“The preventive component of primary healthcare will greatly benefit women and children at the grassroots level, supporting household prosperity by reducing costs associated with curative healthcare,” she said.