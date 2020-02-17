Kenya to expand investments in space technology

Education, telecommunication, disaster management, security, aviation and maritime are among sectors expected to benefit as Kenya invests in space technology.

Kenya is seeking to increase utilization of the satellite resources to boost economic activities.

In 2018, Kenya became the first sub-Saharan African nation to deploy a nano-satellite into space. This heralded a new dawn to space technology.

Currently, there are 41 satellites owned by African countries in space, with 38 of them owned by 11 countries. Kenya which has one satellite in space, is seeking to increase utilization of the space technology by investing in more satellite resources.

Satellite technology is considered more efficient in comparison to fiber and LTE mobile infrastructure. However, most African countries states are yet to optimize the use of satellite resources.

Communications Authority of Kenya acting Director General Mercy Wanjau says the use of satellite technology will go a long way in boosting the quality of broadcast services, improved internet connectivity and is cost effective.