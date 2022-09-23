Kenya to expand partnership with US to advance peace and prosperity

Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa, President Dr William Ruto has said.

The President spoke during a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden during the 77th session of UNGA in New York where he was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

In an earlier engagement, a Kenya-US executive business roundtable, President Dr Ruto urged American businesses to invest in Kenya saying the Country’s strong democracy, security, her people and developed infrastructure make a conducive environment for new investments.

President Dr Ruto also held talks with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, USA.

Among the issues discussed were regional cooperation, security in the Horn of Africa, Kenya’s membership of the United Nations Security Council, climate change and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

President Dr Ruto said Kenya remains committed to working with the United Nations to stop long-standing conflicts, poverty and vulnerability to climate change in the Horn of Africa.