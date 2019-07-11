Kenya to face Cameroon in ongoing women’s volleyball tournament

National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers will take on defending champions Cameroon Thursday evening in their final group ‘B’ match at the ongoing 2019 Women’s African Nations Championship at October 6 Hall in Giza, Egypt .

The Shaileen Ramdoo charges will be out to avenge their loss to Cameroon in the 2017 final.

Kenya has so far maintained a perfect record winning two consecutive matches against Algeria and Bostwana without dropping a set.

A win for Kenya will ensure they avoid hosts Egypt in the semifinals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



In other matches, Morocco will take on Senegal while Algeria will be up against Botswana. The continental showpiece will act as a ranking event for African teams.

Tell Us What You Think