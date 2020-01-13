Kenya to face Eritrea in FIBA Afro-basketball opener

Written By: Kennedy Langat
15

The winner of the five-day tournament will qualify for the main FIBA Afro basketball qualifiers which will be held next year. 
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The 2020 International Basketball Federation FIBA Afro Basketball pre-qualifiers which brings together five teams gets underway on Tuesday here in Nairobi.

Kenya will face Eritrea in their opening match and head coach Cliff Owour says they will not underrate them though it is an easy team.

Also Read  Bandari Head coach Bernard Mwalala quits

According to FIBA rules, the host nation is allowed an opportunity to select the team to play in their opening match as one way of giving their fans something to cheer about on the opening day of the tournament.

Also Read  CAF Champions League: Al Hilal face off Etoile Sahel

Owour said that they decided to face minnows Eritrea in the opening match since it’s important for the team to perform well in the opening match.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Other teams which will take part in the event includes Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Eritrea.

Also Read  Kimathi crowned 2019 motorsport personality of the year

The winner of the five-day tournament will qualify for the main FIBA Afro basketball qualifiers which will be held next year.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR