Kenya to face Eritrea in FIBA Afro-basketball opener

The 2020 International Basketball Federation FIBA Afro Basketball pre-qualifiers which brings together five teams gets underway on Tuesday here in Nairobi.

Kenya will face Eritrea in their opening match and head coach Cliff Owour says they will not underrate them though it is an easy team.

According to FIBA rules, the host nation is allowed an opportunity to select the team to play in their opening match as one way of giving their fans something to cheer about on the opening day of the tournament.

Owour said that they decided to face minnows Eritrea in the opening match since it’s important for the team to perform well in the opening match.

Other teams which will take part in the event includes Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Eritrea.

The winner of the five-day tournament will qualify for the main FIBA Afro basketball qualifiers which will be held next year.