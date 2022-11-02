Kenya to host 11th WSPU General Assembly in 2025

The World Scout Parliamentary Union (WSPU) Kenya delegation to the Tenth WSPU General Assembly has been granted the mantle to host the first ever WSPU General Assembly in Africa.

The Kenyan delegation comprised of Ambassador Mwende Mwinzi, Kenya Ambassador to Korea; Mwalimu Edward Mutahi Kahiga, Governor, Nyeri County; Sen. Tabitha Mutinda, First Vice-President, WSPU Kenya; Dorice Donya, Second Vice-President WSPU Kenya; Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi; Yussuf Farah and representatives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports & the Arts, Rainforest Alliance and the National Police Service.

John Kiarie is the First Vice-President WSPU and President WSPU Kenya.

The Tenth WSPU General Assembly is currently underway in Jeonju, Republic of South Korea.

The conference themed, “Transform: with and for our society beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic” has deliberated on a wide range of topics including: how WSPU plans to strengthen scouting as an educational program; role of Parliamentary Scouting Associations in enacting legislations that will provide safe spaces for the scouting community; causes of environmental crisis; effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on scouting; role played by the scouting community in enhancing good governance in member countries among others.

The WSPU Kenya Chapters’ presentation delivered by Senator Tabitha Mutinda provided an insight into what awaits the delegates when they proceed to Kenya for the Eleventh General Assembly in 2025. Kenya’s tourist attractions, agricultural produce, diverse cultures and the hospitality industry were show cased in the presentation.

In her speech, Senator Mutinda emphasized that the founder of the scouting movement, Lord Baden Powell spent his last days in Kenya and encouraged the delegates to attend the Eleventh General Assembly so that they can have a feel and touch of what their founder experienced in the country.

Ambassador Mwende highlighted potential areas of collaboration between Kenya and Korea including setting up of the Centre of Excellence in Nyeri where the youth will be given an opportunity to exploit and show-case their talent, investment opportunities, exchange programmes for Parliamentarians and youth and trading in coffee and tea.

The Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga welcomed delegates to attend the Eleventh WSPU General Assembly in Kenya so that they can pay homage to the final resting place of Lord Baden Powell in Nyeri County and the Outspan Hotel which was built by Erick Sherbrooke Walker in honor of his friend, Lord Baden Powell.

The World Scout Parliamentary Union (WSPU) is an independent Association that was founded in Korea in 1991 and unites scout-oriented parliamentarians from all over the world with the aim of strengthen the scout movement to promote youth empowerment.

