Kenya to host 3rd Africa Continental Qualifications Framework Training Forum in Nairobi

Kenya for the second time will host Africa Continental Qualifications Framework (ACQF-III) training forum in Nairobi, organisers of the event have announced.

The 3rd continental “Forum of the institutions of National Qualifications Frameworks”, organised by the African Union,African countries, Regional Economic Communities and the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) will take place in Nairobi, from 1 to 4 October 2024, at the Hotel Fairview.

KNQA Director General Dr. Alice Kande said this is in appreciation of the role Kenya is playing in the implementation of ACQF.

This comes one year after the country hosted another ACQF workshop in 2023. The focus of the Nairobi Forum will be Training of recognition of prior learning(RPL) practitioners.

The four-day training workshop will be both face- to -face and virtual.

“We expect more than 32 participants from 20 African countries and 4 economic regions as well as participants higher learning institutions in Kenya.

The objectives of the 3rd ACQF forum in Nairobi will be to explore recognition of prior learning.

These will include; RPL in lifelong learning policies, theories underpinning RPL, how to do RPL, Quality assurance of RPL,RPL process, step-by-step, RPL Kenya: policy and practice.

Already Kenya is implementing the recognition of prior learning policy after its launch in March this year.

The policy provides for a functional and credible system for recognition of knowledge, skills, and competencies that have been acquired through practical work but which are not supported by corresponding academic or institutional qualifications.

The policy is the bridge to facilitate transition from informality to formality as well as facilitating multi entry/exit between the education system and the labour market.

ACQF is a policy initiative of the Africa Union(AU) to achieve continental integration through education and training , free movement of persons and free trade. The European Union supports the project.

The overall objective of the project is to contribute to improved mobility, lifelong learning opportunities for Africa youth through enhanced comparability and transparency of qualification, recognition of skills and diplomas, improved mutual trust and information sharing between qualification frameworks and system on the continent.

KNQA prides itself in creating an enabling environment for lifelong learning, fostering quality of qualifications, and creating international recognition and comparability of qualification systems

The African Union and the European Training Foundation(ETF) are implementing the African Continental QualificationsFramework(ACQF-II) project to support the implementation of ACQF as a continental policy instrument.

The project aims to contribute to transparency, comparability and recognition of qualifications, collaboration between NationalQualifications Frameworks and promotion of lifelong learning in Africa.

The project supports referencing of National Qualifications Frameworks to African Continental Qualifications Framework; develops and operationalises innovative tools such as the qualifications and credentials platforms, the RPL campaign, and skills data focus (labour market intelligencetools) through training, dialogue and peer-to-peer sharing forums.