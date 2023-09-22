The exhibitors are drawn from Algeria, China, Egypt, Kenya, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE.

Kenya to host agricultural and processing Expo in October

Kenya is set to host major agricultural and Processing expo from 27th to 29th of next month at Sarit Centre .

Over 1500 exhibitors from six countries expected to attend the co-organized by the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce & Industry – Kajiado chapter , MXM Exhibitors – a Dubai based event firm .

The exhibitors are drawn from Algeria, China, Egypt, Kenya, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE.

The Agro foodpack Exhibition covers segments agro, dairy and poultry, grains and storage, Food and flavors, biscuits, cakes, packaging and processing machines, plastics among others.

The expo aims to provide a platform for technology transfer, boosting inter-trade and enhancing the opening of the gateway between Kenya and other 20 countries from Europe and Asian nations.

As it aims to tap into the Kenya government’s Big Four Agenda by providing trade and technological exchange opportunities between Kenya and the world.

This expo targets both entrepreneurs in the Agricultural & manufacturing sectors.

Agricultural and manufacturing sectors are part of the Big Four Agenda Centre and the expo will help to connect local firms to new technology to drive growth.

According to the CEO of Kenya National Chambers of Commerce & Industry-Kajiado chapter Mr Japheth Ogutu, the expo will be an ideal platform for Kajiado county traders and traders across the country , to showcase the opportunities available for investors and exhibitors attending the expo .

MXM Expo organizer, Mohammed has urged Kenyan exhibitors to ensure that they create long-lasting partnerships with foreign counterparts.

He is optimistic that local exhibitors will end up signing Memorandum Of Understanding ( MOUs) , that will benefit both players.

Some of the major participants are Foshan Biology, SNK Benterkia, Asaal Shirin, Janst Healthcare, Prestige Packing Industry, Savinda Graphics & Package.