Kenya to host German foreign affairs minister for two-day strategic visit

The German Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul is set to make a two-day official visit to Kenya as part of strengthening the valued collaboration between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, the partnership between Kenya and Germany has not only endured but also deepened in ways that bring tangible benefits to citizens of both nations and contribute to global stability.

On Wednesday 21st January 2026, the German Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, and later address a joint media briefing at the OPCS Railways offices.

Dr. Wadephul is also expected to meet President William Ruto and hold other official engagements before he concludes his tour.

“Kenya and Germany enjoy a robust relationship that has evolved into a strategic partnership across multiple domains, and Dr. Wadephul’s visit seeks to reinforce the decades of cooperation that have yielded tangible benefits in various areas, including trade and investment, education, technology transfer, and healthcare.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “One of the key areas of cooperation between our two countries is the ongoing development of the Bilateral Labour Mobility Agreement. Kenya recognises Germany’s rising demand for skilled and semi-skilled labour and stands ready to provide a young, energetic, and increasingly well-trained workforce.”

A structured and well-regulated labour mobility framework will not only expand employment opportunities for Kenyan professionals but also generate significant skills transfer, remittances, and broader economic benefits for our country.

Additionally, the framework will also help Germany address demographic shifts and workforce shortages.

In the area of climate resilience, Kenya has placed green growth at the centre of its development strategy.

It continues to lead on renewable energy deployment, with more than 85 pc of its electricity already sourced from renewables. Germany remains one of Kenya’s most important partners in geothermal development, climate adaptation, and green technology investments.

On Regional Security, the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region continue to face complex and interlinked challenges that require sustained international cooperation.

“Kenya appreciates Germany’s contributions to development, humanitarian support, stabilisation efforts, and counter-terrorism capacity building, which remain invaluable.” Read the statement.

Further the statement noted that Kenya values Germany and other partners’ efforts to complement African-led peace initiatives aimed at securing long-term stability, especially in the greater Horn of Africa.