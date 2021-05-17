Kenya to host inaugural CAF Women CL qualifiers

Football Kenya Federation has been nominated to host the inaugural CECAFA Women’s Champions League Tournament scheduled to take place from July 17, 2021, to August 1, 2021.

The tournament will bring together ten clubs from the CECAFA Member Associations.

Nyayo Stadium and MISC Kasarani have been selected as the tentative venues for the regional showpiece.

2019 FKF Women Premier League champions, Vihiga Queens, are set to represent the country in the inaugural competition, whose winner will represent the CECAFA region in the CAF Women Champions League.

