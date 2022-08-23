Kenya to host major expo in an event highlighting the investment potential

Nairobi is set to play host to the AgroFoodpack Exhibition which seeks to boost local enterprises’ production capacity.

The three-day expo set for September 2nd -4th at Sarit Centre is organized by MXM Exhibitors –Dubai based event firm.

“This expo provides a platform for technology transfer, boosting inter-trade and enhancing the opening of the gateway between Kenya and other 16 countries from Europe and Asian nations. It is indeed a boost to attracting foreign direct investments. Our goal is to tap into the Kenya government’s Big Four Agenda by providing trade and technological exchange opportunities between Kenya and the world.” Says Mudasir Mohammed, MXM, Expo organizer.

This expo targets both entrepreneurs in the Agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Mr Mudasir “Agricultural and Manufacturing are part of the Big Four Agenda center and we must connect local firms to new technology to drive growth within these two sectors, by doing so we shall be spurring their growth hence they can double their production capacity and create better jobs for Kenyans.”

The AgroFoodpack Exhibition is covering segments Agro, Dairy and Poultry, Grains and Storage, Food and Flavors, Biscuits, Cakes, Packaging and processing Machines, Plastics, etc. We also added valuable synergy to the event boarding Power and Energy Segment at the said Exhibition.

some of the major participants are Aytav Poultry, Vitalac, Cbl group, Altinbilek, Milltech, Meyer Corp, Sama Engineering, Fast cables, PEL and Windsor Machines.

Mr Hekmat Al Jaziri -Aytav Poultry firm highlights that forging a partnership between Kenya and exhibiting countries is key in unlocking the potential for both parties.

“I believe that will end up signing MOUs that benefits both players, for instance, we can be their agents in our countries and they can be our local partners here in Kenya.”

Kenya is East Africa’s largest economy and is considered the region’s hub.

The expo will create a pathway for technology innovators, producers, suppliers, and buyers to exploit up-and-coming opportunities in one of the world’s most attractive business spots.

An estimated 1500 exhibitors from over six countries will participate in the event. It will also shed light on new frontlines for world-shattering technologies, solutions and innovations.

The September expo is also expected to showcase transformations in the agriculture sector making it less dependent on manual processes, a change hoped to boost export volumes.

According to Mr. Muzaffar Arslan, Altinbilek company. “It is a privilege to work in a very fast-growing economy like Kenya which witnesses a huge industrial boom in several sectors.”

The exhibitors are drawn from countries like Burundi,China, France, Kenya, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE.

