Kenya to host ministerial meeting to advance school meals worldwide

The Government of Kenya is hosting the second Ministerial meeting of the Task Force on the School Meals Coalition in Nairobi on 29 October 2024.

The meeting brings together Ministers and high-level representatives from the Coalition’s 12 Task Force member countries to further advance its mission to ensure every child has access to a nutritious meal in school by 2030.

Additionally, the Ministerial meeting takes place ahead of the G20 Heads of State Summit in Brazil on 18-19 November 2024.

Driven by Brazil’s G20 Presidency, the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty is set to be launched at the summit, with school meals featuring as a key cost-effective policy intervention to help tackle hunger and poverty worldwide.

Kenya recently launched the National School Meals Coalition to increase the number of students benefiting from school meals from 2.6 million today to over 10 million by 2030.

Developed with support from the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and The Rockefeller Foundation, the expansion of Kenya’s school meals programme involves a shift from carbon-heavy food imports to locally grown, drought-tolerant crops and vegetables, and a move towards cleaner cooking methods.

In doing so, Kenya aims to transform its food systems, reduce its carbon footprint, and support its clean energy transition.

Media are invited to follow the opening ceremony via livestream at 10am EAT on 29 October 2024 featuring remarks from President William Samoei Ruto, Julius Migos Ogamba, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Education, Cindy McCain, WFP Executive Director and Pasi Hellman, Finland’s Under-Secretary of State for International Development.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. WFP also hosts the Secretariat of the School Meals Coalition.

The School Meals Coalition, on the other hand, is a network of over 100 governments, 3 regional bodies and over 130 partners committed to school meals.

It drives actions to urgently improve and scale up school meal programmes to ensure that every child can receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030.

The Task Force, co-led by Brazil, Finland, and France, acts as the decision-making body of the Coalition where it sets strategic direction, establishes yearly priorities, guides the Secretariat, and leads in political advocacy.

The Task Force consists of 12 countries and regional networks represented through their elected focal points.

The current Task Force members include the African Union, Brazil, Finland, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Japan, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Sweden, and the USA.