Kenya to host spotlight meeting on drug trends and challenges in Africa

Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA), Africa will converge for a weeklong meeting from 8th to 11th November 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya to discuss drug trends and challenges in the region.

The 30th meeting will identify salient policy and enforcement issues; concealment methods, synthetic drug production, and trafficking; alternatives to conviction or punishment for drug-related offenses; and the role of regional cooperation platforms in facilitating the exchange of actionable intelligence. An estimated 150 delegates are expected to attend the meeting.

Held every year, HONLEA Africa (HONLAF)- one of the five subsidiary bodies of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs – provides a platform for practitioners to discuss the regional perspective of the drug problem. The Thirtieth HONLAF will be the first in-person meeting after the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 and 2020 meetings were virtual as extraordinary sessions.

According to the World Drug Report 2022 around 284 million people aged 15-64 used drugs worldwide in 2020, a 26 percent increase over the previous decade. Young people are using more drugs, with use levels today in many countries higher than with the previous generation. In Africa and Latin America, people under 35 represent the majority of people being treated for drug use disorders primarily for cannabis use disorders.

The report further emphasizes the importance of galvanizing the international community, governments, civil society, and all stakeholders to take urgent action to protect people, including by strengthening drug use prevention and treatment and by tackling illicit drug supply.

This meeting comes at a critical time and delegates will be reiterating the regional commitment to protecting the safety and assuring the security of individuals by intensifying regional efforts to prevent and counter illicit cultivation, production, and manufacture of narcotic and psychotropic substances, as well as drug-related crime and violence.

The views expressed in this article don’t necessarily represent KBC’s opinion.