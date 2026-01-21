Kenya to launch KQMH PLUS Model to strengthen quality of primary healthcare

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with PharmAccess is set to launch the Kenya Quality Model for Health Plus (KQMH PLUS).

The launch that will take place on Monday 26th January 2026, is a major step towards strengthening quality of care at the primary healthcare level.

The model will be rolled out nationwide, bringing structured quality improvement closer to communities and frontline health facilities across selected counties.

Anchored in Primary Care Networks and implemented through county-led multidisciplinary teams, KQMH PLUS is designed to enhance patient safety, accountability, and people-centred care.

Ahead of the launch, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni met Millicent Olulo, Regional Director at PharmAccess on Wednesday to finalise preparations and reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing high-quality, safe, and people-centred healthcare for all Kenyans.

The meeting was also attended by Lucy Musyoka, Director, Health Standards, Regulations and Quality Assurance, Ministry of Health.