Kenya to lobby for sustainable development at UN security council

Kenya will be lobbying world powers to upscale investment in sustainable development and curb carbon emission if the country clinches a seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Kamau Macharia says Kenya is confident of clinching the seat after securing overwhelming support at the African Union.

The United Nations Security Council, the most powerful organ of the UN, is charged with maintaining international peace and security.

It is also charged with admitting new members to the UN and can approve any changes to the UN Charter, the formative law for the United Nations.

Kenya has been a non-permanent member of the UNSC twice, the first in 1973 and then in 1997. The country is seeking a third stab at the United Nations top decision-making organ.

Kenya plans to use the position at the UNSC to champion investment in green economy, regional peace and sustainable development among other issues affecting developing economies.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been leading Kenya’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021 to 2022.

Kenya will be lobbying UN members to support its African candidature next week during the United Nations General assembly in New York.

Last month, Kenya received strong endorsement for the seat from Africa after 37 countries out of the 54 Africa Union members voted the country.

On Monday evening Kenya launched its official campaign for the seat at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia.